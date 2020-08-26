Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Preventive suspension: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon expresses his belief that there should be a call on the part of the Senate to impose a preventive suspension against the police officers involved in the shooting incident that killed four military men in Sulu last June. According to Drilon, the Philippine National Police is part of the civilian force in the government and civilian employees are subjected to preventive suspension in case of any offenses committed. “I cannot see how the PNP will justify the non-imposition of the preventive suspension when it is very clear that here, it is justified,” Drilon said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)