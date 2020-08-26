Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Hontiveros urges relief of Jolo police force: Sen. Risa Hontiveros urges the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to relieve the entire police force in Jolo, Sulu to give a free rein in the investigation of the Jolo twin bombings that left 14 people dead and their possible connection to the killing of four soldiers last June. “We need more decisiveness from the PNP leadership. We need more remorse from the actions of their men not justifications that are unsupported by evidence. We need accountability and justice. This is not just justice for the four soldiers that died but also for the 14 people who died in the twin bombings of Jolo,” Hontiveros said in her privilege speech Wednesday, August 26, 2020.