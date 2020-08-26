Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Is FIST too premature?: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the virtual hearing held by the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies Wednesday, August 26, 2020, on the proposed Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act, asks the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas if it is too premature to enact the FIST at this time considering that the non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio in the country, which is expected to reach 4.6 percent by year end, is not as high as the 2002 Asian financial crisis ratio that reached 20 percent. “Isn’t it too premature to enact this law?” Gatchalian asked. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)