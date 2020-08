Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Cayetano on sustainable cities and communities: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Wednesday’s hybrid hearing, August 26, 2020, thanks Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, for including in the committee's agenda Senate Bill No. 65 or the “Sustainable Cities and Communities Act” that she authored. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)