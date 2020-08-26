Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, in questioning Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) officials during Wednesday’s virtual hearing by the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, was told that non-performing loans (NPLs) -- those unsettled or past due loans -- are expected to double to 4.6 percent by the end of the year from the current 2.5 percent as of June this year. This would translate to almost P500 billion unsettled loans, BSP officials said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)