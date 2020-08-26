Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Establishing a national comprehensive housing program: Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, presides over a hybrid hearing Wednesday, August 26, 2020, tackling several bills on sustainable cities and communities, and the comprehensive housing financing program which is one of the legislative priorities of President Duterte that he announced in his 5th State of the Nation Address last July 27, 2020. (Alex Nuevaespana/Senate PRIB)