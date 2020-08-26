Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Marcos on SBN 1594: Sen. Imee Marcos, author of Senate Bill No. 1594 or an Act Ensuring Philippine Financial Industry Resiliency Against the Covid-19 Pandemic, said she filed the bill early on because in 2002 when she was at the lower house and a similar crisis took place, they had to pass hasty measures which were considered risky at that period. “With great anxiety over the years since 2003 when it was ratified until today, I watched it with anxiety but was later encouraged by the fact that it could be very, very helpful. We can see that everyone is behind this effort,” Marcos said during the virtual hearing conducted by the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)