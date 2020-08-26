Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Villar backs passage of SPVs: Sen. Cynthia Villar on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 says she fully supports bills being taken up by the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies that will address what could be a new wave of bank loan defaults due to coronavirus-related economic recession. “I’m glad that this year, we’re already preparing to confront problems that will come about because of the anticipated recession. So I’m very supportive of this bill,” Villar said during the virtual hearing on the measure granting tax exemptions and fee privileges to Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) which acquire or invest in non-performing assets of the banks and other financial institutions. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)