Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Poe on enactment of FIST: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, presides over a hearing looking into several proposals on the enactment of Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) to help banks sell off their non-performing assets while they avail of fiscal incentives. “According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, our economy decreased by 16 percent as compared to the same period last year. While the threat to the banks (brought about by Covid-19) is not immediate, we have to prepare ourselves,” Poe said during a virtual hearing Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)