Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Drilon on FIST Act: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon expresses his support for the proposed Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act, which seeks to strengthen the country’s financial sector in the wake of the present health pandemic. Drilon thanked Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies for giving priority to the measure. “We are thankful to the committee for putting this on top of its calendar and we look forward to working closely with the committee to craft a legislation that can effectively response to what we are facing today,” Drilon said during the virtual committee hearing Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)