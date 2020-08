Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Poe on Ilarde: Sen. Grace Poe says she had the luck to run into former Sen. Edgardo “Eddie” Ilarde during an event last year when he was promoting the welfare of the senior citizens’ group. Poe told senators during plenary session Tuesday, August 25, 2020 that Ilarde, despite his advanced age, was actively promoting the welfare of the senior citizens group. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)