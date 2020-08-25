Photo Release

August 25, 2020 ‘Dios mabalos, Kuya Eddie’ : Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III sponsors Senate Resolution No. 493 expressing the upper chambers’ sympathy and condolences to the family of the late Sen. Edgardo “Eddie” U. Ilarde, also a former assemblyman and congressman. “The passing of a dedicated public servant is a great loss not only to the bereaved family but to the nation as well. Ilarde had lived a full and meaningful life and had never failed to look back at his humble beginnings, using the same as a constant guide and reminder that the poor and marginalized sector of society deserves no less than what they are entitled to under the Constitution and other existing laws, consistent with the saying that those who have less in life must have more in law," Sotto said during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 25, 2020. Ilarde died in his home in Makati City last August 4, 2020. He was 85. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)