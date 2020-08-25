Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Hontiveros defending bill on teen pregnancy prevention: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, defends Senate Bill No. 1334, “An Act Providing for a National Policy in Preventing Adolescent Pregnancies, Institutionalizing Social Protection for Adolescent Parents,” during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 25, 2020. Replying to the interpellation of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, Hontiveros said the bill is primarily aimed at preventing adolescents who have not yet begun their lives as members of the labor force to begin forming their lifelong relationships. “The measure also seeks to provide social protection for these adolescent parents,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)