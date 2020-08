Photo Release

August 25, 2020 A giant in the entertainment industry and politics: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon co-authors a Senate resolution expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on the death of former Sen. Edgardo “Eddie” Ilarde. Drilon during the hybrid session Tuesday, August 25, 2020, said Ilarde deserves the recognition as a gentleman, as a giant in the entertainment industry and a giant in Philippine politics. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)