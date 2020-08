Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Marcos on Ilarde: Sen. Imee Marcos bids former Sen. Edgardo “Eddie” Ilarde farewell during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 25, 2020. Marcos said she worked with Ilarde when he was an assemblyman and like other students at that time she listened to Ilarde as he hosted the noontime show Student Canteen. (Screen grab/Senate Prib)