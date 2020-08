Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Villar on Ilarde: Sen. Cynthia Villar on Tuesday’s plenary session, August 25, 2020 proposes that all senators be made co-authors of Senate Resolution 493, expressing the Senate’s sympathy and condolences to the family of former Sen. Edgardo “Eddie” Ilarde who passed away on August 4, 2020 (Screen grab/Senate Prib)