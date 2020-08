Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Lacson as presiding officer: Sen. Panfilo Lacson presides over Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 25, 2020 as Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III takes the floor to interpellate Sen. Risa Hontiveros who’s sponsoring Senate Bill No. 1334 or the proposed Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Act of 2020. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)