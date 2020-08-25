Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Cayetano on Ilarde: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses her sympathy on the passing of former broadcaster and Sen. Edgardo “Eddie” Ilarde. She said Ilarde was an ideal politician because he was a humble and simple man. He also used “words that could be understood by everyone.” “I did not know him personally but I feel like I knew him because he was frequently in our household through the television,” Cayetano said during plenary session Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate Prib)