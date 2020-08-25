Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Villanueva on the influx of foreign workers in RP: Sen. Joel Villanueva, in his sponsorship speech of Senate Bill No. 1778 during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 25, 2020, notes the influx of foreign workers in the country. Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, said the health, labor and education sectors were hit hard by Covid-19. “However, even before and amid the pandemic, one particular malady that add salt to the wounds of our Filipino workers is the influx of foreign workers in the country who take on the jobs that the Filipinos are competent, able and more than willing to take,” Villanueva said.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)