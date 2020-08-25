Photo Release

August 25, 2020 On the death of former Sen. Eddie Ilarde: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. joins his colleagues in mourning the passing of and honoring the late Sen. Edgardo “Eddie” Ilarde. “It is bittersweet that we honor his life, legacy and service to the nation on his birth date. Kuya Eddie would have been 86 years old today,” Revilla said during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 25, 2020, noting the immense contribution to the entertainment and broadcasting industry of the former lawmaker who passed away on August 4, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)