Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Terrorism is real: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa in a privilege speech Tuesday, August 25, 2020, says that the recent twin bombings in Jolo clearly showed that terrorism is real and that those sowing terror knows no bounds, the reason why the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 was enacted. Dela Rosa also expressed his sympathy to the families of the members of the military, the police and civilians who have died as well as to those who were injured. “May the God of peace and healing be with us in these trying times as we join our hand in restoring peace and order in the country and among our people,” Dela Rosa said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)