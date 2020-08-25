Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Zubiri on Jolo, Sulu twin bombings: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, during Tuesday’s plenary session, joins his colleagues in condemning the terrorist incident in Jolo, Sulu. Zubiri said the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was established there to give the region the full autonomy, especially in managing its affairs in the area. “Unfortunately, there are still remnants of resistance in the province of Sulu. And I guess these are the ones that are causing the trouble now,” Zubiri, a Mindanaoan, said.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)