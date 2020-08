Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Enforce the anti-terror law in Jolo: Sen. Bong Go urged the government to enforce the Anti-Terrorism Law following Monday’s twin blast incident in Jolo, Sulu that killed 15 people. “I reiterate my call on all government agencies to ensure that those responsible for these terroristic acts are held accountable for their actions,” Go said during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 25, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)