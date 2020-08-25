Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Dela Rosa on OWWA’s credit assistance: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa during a virtual hearing conducted by the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development Tuesday, August 24, 2020, asks Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Hans Leo Cacdac to explain to him the credit assistance available for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Dela Rosa said he had talked to a number of repatriated OFWs who want to work but don’t have the capital to invest in businesses or buy motorbikes for delivery purposes. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)