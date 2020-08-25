Photo Release

August 25, 2020 Hontiveros on seafarers’ plight: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, author of Senate Bill No. 357 or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, says her bill seeks better protection for Filipino seafarers before, during and after their deployment. She said seafarers are vulnerable to illegal termination, decrease and non-payment of salaries, unsafe working conditions and other forms of abuses, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic. “One of the biggest challenges they face is how to continue providing for their families and we do not know if they can still return to their jobs. We need to set in place an expanded reintegration program, livelihood development, training programs, and job placement services for our seafarers,” Hontiveros said during a virtual hearing Tuesday, August 25, 2020 looking into several proposals affecting the maritime industry. (Screen grab/Senate Prib)