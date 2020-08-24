Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Prioritize medical scholarships over creation of medical schools in regions: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III says research shows that the lack of medical schools in various regions is due to low enrollees. “The main reason is that the parents cannot afford to send their children to medical schools. So first things first, let’s make medical schooling free to deserving students. We can have medical schools in every region but what’s more important now is making it accessible to Filipinos,” Sotto said during Monday’s plenary session, August 24, 2020. (Louie Millang/ Office of the Senate President)