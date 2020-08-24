Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Start with the medical scholarship program: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto welcomes the suggestions of his colleagues to include in Senate Bill No. 1520 or the Medical Scholarship Act a provision requiring all state universities and colleges to have a medical school in every region in the country, and to give free nursing scholarships to deserving students. However, Recto said it would be difficult to do that at this time due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.“I think this bill could stand alone and maybe in the future we could also pass all those other measures as being suggested by our colleagues,” Recto said during the hybrid plenary session, Monday, August 24, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate Prib)