Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Standardize barrio doctors' salary: In order to lure doctors to practice their profession in the provinces, Sen. Richard Gordon urges colleagues to provide incentives to medical practitioners willing to serve in remote places. “We really need to standardize the salary of our doctors. There’s a whole slew of categories and issues that we have to address to achieve a successful public health system,” Gordon said during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, August 24, 2020. Gordon noted that 278 municipalities are still unable to hire doctors to serve in their respective localities. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)