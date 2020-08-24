Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Gatchalian joins discussions on Medical Scholarship bill: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Monday’s hybrid session, August 4, 2020, joins discussions on the proposed measure establishing medical scholarship programs for deserving students. Gatchalian, who chairs the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, explained that during the hearing on free higher education bill, masters or post-undergraduate studies were not included in the discussions because there are so many post-undergraduate studies that need to be covered. He expressed support for the measure as it addresses a particular need for more doctors in the country.(Louie Millang/OSP)