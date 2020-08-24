Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Villar on free medical scholarships: Sen. Cynthia Villar during Monday’s hybrid session, August 24, 2020, suggests that at the proper time, Senate Bill No. 1520 or an act establishing free medical scholarships to deserving students may be amended to require all 72 regions nationwide to set up a medical school sponsored by the state universities and colleges (SUCs) and the Department of Health – operated hospitals in order to solve the lack of doctors in the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)