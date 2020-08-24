Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Pia supports medical scholarship bill: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses her support for Senate Bill No. 1520 or the Medical Scholarship Act and emphasized the need to have a complete set of human health resources. “We should not end with the goal of having enough doctors. We should end with the goal of having enough human health professionals in all the areas that they are needed,” Cayetano said in her interpellation during the hybrid plenary session, Monday, August 24, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate Prib)