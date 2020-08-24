Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Drilon interpellates Villanueva: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during Monday’s hybrid session, August 4, 2020, interpellates Sen. Joel Villanueva on the proposed measure establishing medical scholarship program for deserving students. Drilon raised the objection of the Department of Budget and Management to the proposal as it could only duplicate the program of the Department of Health. Villanueva replied that the measure aims to integrate and enhance all scholarship programs for deserving medical students. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)