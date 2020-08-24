Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Zubiri on the ad interim appointment of De Leon: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri acknowledges the efforts made by Maj. Gen. Edgardo De Leon, Armed Forces of the Philippines deputy chief-of-staff for operations in promoting peace and order during his stint as commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon. “We value the work that he has done to promote peace and order in our region and with his vast experience and expertise, I am confident that he can ably continue his work of bringing peace and development not only to Mindanao but to the whole nation as well,” Zubiri said in his co-sponsorship speech on the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of De Leon during the hybrid plenary session of the Commission on Appointments, Monday, August 24, 2020. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)