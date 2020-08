Photo Release

August 24, 2020 SP Sotto administers the oath for new CA Minority Leader: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III administers the oath of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon who was elected as the new Commission on Appointments (CA) Minority Floor Leader during the bicameral appointments body’s plenary session Monday, August 24, 2020. Drilon attended the proceedings virtually. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)