Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Villanueva commends senior military officers: Sen. Joel Villanueva commends senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for their clear stand against the establishment of a revolutionary government being pushed by some individuals. According to Villanueva, the move is not only dangerous but is also illegal. “I am very happy to hear the comments and statements coming from our nominees and I would be supporting their confirmation not only in this committee but also in the plenary,” Villanueva said during Monday’s hybrid deliberation of the Commission on Appointments on the promotion of 15 senior officers of the AFP August 24, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)