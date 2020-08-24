Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Marcos on revolutionary government: Sen. Imee Marcos asks Major General Norwyn Romeo Tolentino if he got wind of any rumors of a revolutionary government or if he was approached by anybody on the matter. Tolentino said he has not heard of ongoing recruitment at the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the revolutionary government and that he only heard about it in the news. “I just want to put on record that the AFP is firmly against the rev gov and that to date no such recruitment is ongoing despite the media attention,” Marcos said during Monday’s hybrid deliberation of the Commission on Appointments on the promotion of 15 top ranking officers of the AFP August 24, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)