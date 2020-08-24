Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Tolentino exchanges light banter with Gen. De Leon: Sen. Francis Tolentino, during the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on National Defense hybrid deliberations Monday, August 24, 2020, gives a light banter to the nominee, AFP Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Brig. Gen. Edgardo de Leon. Tolentino noted the fluency of De Leon, who is being promoted to Major General, in speaking Mandarin which he said can be used as a “bridge” to sort some miscommunications with China “as we go along in this maze of diplomatic conundrum that we are in right now.” (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)