Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Poe on classification of terrorist activities: Sen. Grace Poe questions Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) Chief Major General Antonio Parlade Jr., on what he considers “terroristic activities” on social media. According to Parlade, post on social media on how to make bombs, recruitment of people to join terrorist organizations or inciting the public to take up arms against the government are among those considered as terroristic activities. “It is very clear to us that people raising their grievances or sentiments against the government is part of our democratic process,” Parlade told Poe during the during the hybrid deliberation of the Commission on Appointments Monday, August 24, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)