Photo Release

August 24, 2020 Drilon on regulating social media: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon quizzes Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) Chief Major General Antonio Parlade Jr., on the regulation of social media during the hybrid deliberation of the Commission on Appointments Monday, August 24, 2020. According to Drilon, regulating “what one is allowed to do” on social media is considered a prior restraint and is prohibited under the bill of rights and under our democratic system of government. “Users of social media who may violate the law would be answerable in terms of sedition or violations of the Anti-Terror Act but you cannot determine what they are allowed to do because there is a process involved in punishing what they did in social media,” Drilon stressed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)