Photo Release

August 24, 2020 AFP being non-partisan: Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday, August 24, 2020, said that while members of the military are entitled to their political beliefs, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as an institution must not be partisan and must bear faith and allegiance to the Constitution and its processes. “The AFP as an institution cannot be political in the same sense as civilians because the constitution gives our kababayans in the Armed Forces and the national police the exclusive right to bear arms in defense of the country and of the government,” Hontiveros said during the Commission on Appointments (CA) hybrid hearing. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)