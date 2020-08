Photo Release

August 20, 2020 On NEDA-approved projects during pandemic: Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session August 20, 2020, explains that under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, securing permits and licenses would be temporarily waived for NEDA-approved projects. “We wanted to ensure that these projects can be done smooth-sailing without having any problems,” said Zubiri after the Senate ratified the Bayanihan 2 Act.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)