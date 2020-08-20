Photo Release

August 20, 2020 Approved: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, during Thursday’s plenary session August 20, 2020, bangs the gavel as the Senate unanimously ratified the bicameral conference report on the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. The measure lays out the country’s response and recovery plan to the pandemic. The bicam report appropriates P165 billion for various government programs to help individuals and various sectors badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including a P25 billion standby fund. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)