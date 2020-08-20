Photo Release

August 20, 2020 Amendments to Bayanihan 2 are for the interest of the people: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Thursday’s ratification of the reconciled version of the Bayanihan to Recover as One bill, August 20, 2020, emphasizes that amendments to the provisions in the measure are all aimed at advancing the interest of the public. “We all know that we take care of the sectors that are close to our hearts and we all do our best to support the sectors that are close to our colleagues’ (from the House of Representatives) hearts,” she said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)