Photo Release

August 20, 2020 P6 billion for the tourism industry: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, August 20, 2020, explains that P6 billion of the P10 billion allotted to Small Business Corporation (SB Corporation) of the Deparment of Trade and Industry (DTI) as proposed in the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act will go to the tourism industry. Drilon made the manifestation before the Senate ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the bill. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)