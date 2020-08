Photo Release

August 20, 2020 Go on Bayanihan 2: Sen. Bong Go congratulates the conferees of both Houses of Congress for coming together in support of the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One Act during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, August 20, 2020. “This measure shall go a long way as we move forward on our road for recovery as one,” Go said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)