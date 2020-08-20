Photo Release

August 20, 2020 A job well done: Sen. Joel Villanueva praises the Senate leadership and his colleagues sitting in the bicameral conference committee for successfully steering the ratification of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, the measure that will fund the government’s coronavirus recovery programs. “We all worked hard for this. Thank you and I’m very proud to be part of this institution,” Villanueva said during Thursday’s plenary session, August 20, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)