Photo Release

August 20, 2020 Recto commends Angara: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto commends Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance and head of the Senate bicameral conference committee on the Bayanihan 2 Act for his “leadership, vision and guidance for the entire team.” He also commended the entire Finance committee and its support staff for their hard work in ratifying the measure during the hybrid session Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)