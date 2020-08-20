Photo Release

August 20, 2020 Ratify Bayanihan 2: Sen. Sonny Angara, Finance Committee chair, pushes for the ratification of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, or the Bayanihan 2, during Thursday’s session, August 20, 2020. Angara, responding to Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s query, said Bayanihan 2 is a simple measure with appropriations provisions aimed at “enabling the government to have the flexibility to respond to the Covid-19 crisis and empowering several agencies of the government to aid our countrymen.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)