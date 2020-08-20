Photo Release

August 20, 2020 Bayanihan 2 debate: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during Thursday’s plenary session, August 20, 2020, asks Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara some clarificatory questions, including whether the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or “Bayanihan 2” bill may be considered an appropriations measure. “I am not trying to belabor and I will not question or even oppose the ratification of the bicameral report... The only reason why I bring out this issue is for us to be guided properly,” Lacson said. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)