Photo Release

August 20, 2020 Session resumes: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III resumes session for the ratification of the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or the “Bayanihan 2” bill, Thursday, August 20, 2020. The measure seeks to fund the government’s recovery plan and other measures that can mitigate the health and economic costs and losses from the coronavirus pandemic. (Albert Calvelo)